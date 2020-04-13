Community Bank System (CBU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Community Bank System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CBU opened at $65.10 on Monday. Community Bank System has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $72.63. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.20 per share, with a total value of $36,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,530.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

CBU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Hovde Group cut shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

