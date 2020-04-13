Comparing FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) & OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 28.11% 9.96% 0.95% FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 16.51% 6.06% 0.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR $11.02 billion 2.42 $3.33 billion $1.57 7.96 FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH $6.68 million 2.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR beats FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high net worth individuals. Its Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, trade financing, and deposit accounts; fee-based services, such as cash management and custodian services; investment banking services, including financing solutions, syndicated loans and advisory services, corporate finance services for initial public offerings, secondary fund-raising, and takeovers and mergers; and customized and structured equity-linked financing services. This segment serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Treasury and Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as provision of structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its OCBC Wing Hang segment offers commercial banking, consumer financing, share brokerage, and insurance services. The company's Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. Its Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. As of May 7, 2018, the company operated a network of 570 branches and representative offices in 19 countries and regions. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products. The company offers deposit products, such as business checking and savings accounts; checking plans, including personal, interest, and e checking plans; savings plans comprising personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, health savings accounts, and fixed term time certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loan products consisting of working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing loans, construction financing loans, business expansion loans, small business administration loans, and letters of credit, as well as machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing services; and consumer loans that include home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, automobile loans, and personal loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services; business professional services; automated clearing house, business online banking, courier, check images and checking account statements, merchant credit card, and remote deposit capture services; sweep accounts; and wire transfers. Further, it provides personal online banking services; and other services, such as overdraft protection, automated teller machines, credit and debit cards, and direct deposits. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, and individuals located primarily in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas of California. It operates two full-service branches in Whittier and Santa Fe Springs, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, California.

