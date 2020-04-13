Comparing Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) & BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (NASDAQ:BVNRY)

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) and BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Krystal Biotech and BAVARIAN NORDIC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech N/A -10.62% -10.25% BAVARIAN NORDIC/S -72.61% -19.55% -14.39%

Volatility & Risk

Krystal Biotech has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Krystal Biotech and BAVARIAN NORDIC/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$19.09 million ($1.20) -36.85 BAVARIAN NORDIC/S $79.30 million 7.64 -$57.33 million ($0.59) -10.59

Krystal Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BAVARIAN NORDIC/S. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAVARIAN NORDIC/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Krystal Biotech and BAVARIAN NORDIC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 1 5 0 2.83 BAVARIAN NORDIC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $77.25, suggesting a potential upside of 74.69%. Given Krystal Biotech’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Krystal Biotech is more favorable than BAVARIAN NORDIC/S.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats BAVARIAN NORDIC/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It is also involved in developing KB105 that is in preclinical studies for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus. In addition, the company develops MVA-BN HIV, a preclinical stage human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccine candidate; MVA-BN HBV, a preclinical stage hepatitis B vaccine candidate; CV301 that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of bladder, colorecta, and pancreatic and colorectal cancers; and MVA-BN Brachyury that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of chordoma and other metastatic cancers. It has license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. The company operates in the United States, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was founded in 1994 and is based in Kvistgård, Denmark.

