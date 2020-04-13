Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Shares of CPSI opened at $22.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $324.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.99 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $46,388,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after buying an additional 103,749 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,579,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after buying an additional 388,847 shares in the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,548,000 after buying an additional 508,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,217,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,744,000 after buying an additional 72,840 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

