Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

CNCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

CNCE traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,257.75% and a negative return on equity of 62.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 44,104 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

