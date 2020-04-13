ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 160,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. TheStreet downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.32. 5,838,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,496,093. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $68.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

