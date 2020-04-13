Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,838 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF makes up 2.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 2.77% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $15,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 62,411 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 430,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1,004.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of CGW traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.41. 35,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,287. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $43.69.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

