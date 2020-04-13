Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,932,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.77. 1,090,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,956,680. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.