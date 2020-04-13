Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $15.98 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $15,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $5.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,757,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $295.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.6018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

