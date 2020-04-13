Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,382,000 after purchasing an additional 105,382 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after acquiring an additional 353,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,274,639. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.