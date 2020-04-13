Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $34.38 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,859 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.7% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

IEFA stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.19. 12,238,280 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07.

