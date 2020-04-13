Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,226 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,923,000 after acquiring an additional 793,883 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,124,000 after purchasing an additional 484,968 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,893,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,990,000 after purchasing an additional 64,137 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,428,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,281,000 after purchasing an additional 299,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,080,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,547,000 after purchasing an additional 400,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.10. 2,062,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,321. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

