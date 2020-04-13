Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 2.2% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

VNQI stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 720,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,460. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.52. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $61.73.

