Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 670 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $20,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,251,000 after buying an additional 311,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,160,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,386,000 after acquiring an additional 481,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,812,000 after buying an additional 111,698 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,288,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,981,000 after buying an additional 39,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 971,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,377,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $2.93 on Monday, reaching $150.03. The stock had a trading volume of 54,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,409. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $188.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.7438 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

