Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Construction Partners to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $919.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,236,083.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 728.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Construction Partners by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

