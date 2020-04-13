Contentos Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Contentos has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos token can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.04377624 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00067782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009502 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (COS) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,244,206,354 tokens. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

