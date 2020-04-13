Contrasting Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) and Salisbury Bancorp (NYSE:SAL)

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Salisbury Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Services $435.26 million 2.27 $112.63 million $1.74 8.63 Salisbury Bancorp $52.66 million 1.83 $11.14 million $3.93 8.68

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Salisbury Bancorp. Provident Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salisbury Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Provident Financial Services has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Salisbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Services 25.88% 8.08% 1.14% Salisbury Bancorp 20.90% 10.00% 0.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Provident Financial Services and Salisbury Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 Salisbury Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.22%. Salisbury Bancorp has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.03%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than Salisbury Bancorp.

Dividends

Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Provident Financial Services pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Provident Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats Salisbury Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans. The company also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, it provides trust and estate administration services; and asset management services comprising investment management, asset allocation, trust and estate administration, financial planning, tax compliance and planning, and family office services to individuals, municipalities, non-profits, corporations, and pension funds. Further, the company sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 84 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices and 10 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

