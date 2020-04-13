Contrasting Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) & Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

33.3% of Randolph Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Randolph Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Independent Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Randolph Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Randolph Bancorp and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randolph Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Independent Bank 0 3 1 0 2.25

Independent Bank has a consensus target price of $80.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.62%. Given Independent Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Randolph Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Randolph Bancorp and Independent Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randolph Bancorp $46.89 million 1.10 $3.43 million N/A N/A Independent Bank $562.31 million 4.37 $165.18 million $5.62 12.75

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Randolph Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Randolph Bancorp and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randolph Bancorp 7.31% 4.34% 0.54% Independent Bank 29.37% 12.05% 1.70%

Summary

Independent Bank beats Randolph Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs. It also offers one- to four-family residential mortgage, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and consumer loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and investment securities. In addition, the company provides remote deposit capture products for business customers to meet their online banking needs. As of February 27, 2018, it operated six retail branch locations and loan operations centers in Andover and North Attleboro, Massachusetts; and five loan production offices in eastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1851 and is based in Stoughton, Massachusetts. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Randolph Bancorp (MHC).

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. Its commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise businesses with commercial credit needs. The company also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services, as well as automated teller machine cards and debit cards; and mutual fund shares, unit investment trust shares, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance. It operates through 87 full service and 2 limited service retail branches, 13 commercial banking centers, 8 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.