Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $346.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of COO stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $297.58. 293,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $365.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

