Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPS. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Cooper-Standard from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Cooper-Standard from $47.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CPS stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.73). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $726.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.10 million.

In other news, Director Robert J. Remenar bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,586.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 8,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 19.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

