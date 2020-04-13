Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.56. Copart reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.35. 76,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,747. Copart has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.23.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $271,008,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $122,327,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Copart by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,535,000 after buying an additional 1,113,023 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Copart by 1,916.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 816,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,293,000 after buying an additional 776,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,211,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.