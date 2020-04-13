Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Scotiabank

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLB. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.34.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.63.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Core Laboratories news, COO Lawrence Bruno purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $306,733.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,181,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

