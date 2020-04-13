CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $122.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.30.

NYSE COR traded down $4.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.99. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $170,371.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $247,477.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,325.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,407 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaguar Listed Property LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 82,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

