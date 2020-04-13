Cortex Market Capitalization Tops $20.40 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $20.40 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00001212 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Bithumb, UEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.32 or 0.02767855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00213766 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Ethfinex, OKEx, UEX, DEx.top, DragonEX, CoinEx, CoinTiger, Huobi, DDEX, CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

