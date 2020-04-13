Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Increased by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,034 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,357,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $669,653,000 after acquiring an additional 33,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $606,901,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.67.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $299.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,178. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The company has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

