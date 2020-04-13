Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.13. Coty reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

COTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

In other news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni acquired 15,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coty in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coty stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $5.64. 155,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,427,687. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Coty has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

