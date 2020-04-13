Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) to report sales of $111.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.10 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $81.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $488.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $481.84 million to $493.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $614.98 million, with estimates ranging from $593.60 million to $642.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.28.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $135.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $87.63 and a 1-year high of $178.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.47 and its 200 day moving average is $147.75.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $149,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $43,252.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 360 shares in the company, valued at $59,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,587 shares of company stock worth $20,959,502 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1,373.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Coupa Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,196,000 after acquiring an additional 50,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.