Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.30. 951,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,476. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $87.63 and a 52-week high of $178.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.75.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $128,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.47, for a total value of $2,105,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,676,297.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,587 shares of company stock worth $20,959,502. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coupa Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 33.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $416,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

