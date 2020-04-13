COVA Hits Market Cap of $339,783.76 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. COVA has a total market cap of $339,783.76 and $681,843.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. During the last week, COVA has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.22 or 0.02765264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00217276 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00052508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00050245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

