Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

CVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Covanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other Covanta news, Director Robert S. Silberman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $194,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covanta stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Covanta has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Covanta had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Covanta will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

