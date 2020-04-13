Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,506 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.33% of Covetrus worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,080,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after buying an additional 82,674 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $2,884,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Covetrus by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $8.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. Covetrus Inc has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.29 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Covetrus Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CVET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

