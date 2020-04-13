Cowen Lowers Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) to Market Perform

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NYSE:HWM traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,923 shares.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

