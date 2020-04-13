Cowen Trims EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Target Price to $225.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

EPAM opened at $189.41 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $248.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $619,422,000 after acquiring an additional 138,952 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,572,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,684,000 after acquiring an additional 635,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 605,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,455,000 after acquiring an additional 133,899 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

