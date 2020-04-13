Craig Hallum Lowers Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Price Target to $80.00

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PRLB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,248. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $119.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Proto Labs by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,493,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $12,440,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.