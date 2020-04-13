Credit Suisse Group Lowers Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 2,010

Relx (LON:REL) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,148 ($28.26) to GBX 2,010 ($26.44) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 1,860 ($24.47) to GBX 1,910 ($25.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,189 ($28.80) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,978.55 ($26.03).

REL opened at GBX 1,791.50 ($23.57) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion and a PE ratio of 23.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,749.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,865.94.

In other news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total transaction of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

