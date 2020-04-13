Credits Achieves Market Cap of $4.21 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, WazirX, Gate.io and IDEX. Credits has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $153,286.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Credits has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035592 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,984,057 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, COSS, Mercatox, Gate.io, Tidex, Kucoin, LBank, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.