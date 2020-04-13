Critical Review: Pagerduty (PD) & Its Rivals

Pagerduty (NYSE: PD) is one of 216 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pagerduty to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Pagerduty alerts:

This table compares Pagerduty and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pagerduty $166.35 million -$50.34 million -24.05 Pagerduty Competitors $2.11 billion $343.99 million 5.96

Pagerduty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pagerduty. Pagerduty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of Pagerduty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pagerduty and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagerduty 0 4 7 2 2.85 Pagerduty Competitors 2312 10292 18035 970 2.56

Pagerduty currently has a consensus target price of $25.03, indicating a potential upside of 35.12%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 20.10%. Given Pagerduty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pagerduty is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Pagerduty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagerduty -30.26% -16.30% -11.98% Pagerduty Competitors -59.65% -93.93% -6.59%

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.