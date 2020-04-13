Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRR.UN. National Bank Financial set a C$17.00 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.06.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $C$13.26 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,519. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.67, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.71.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton bought 6,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,199.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$253,603.96.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

