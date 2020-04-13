Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$14.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$17.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.06.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $C$13.26 during trading hours on Monday. 263,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,519. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.26 and a 1 year high of C$16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.26.

In other news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton acquired 6,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,199.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$253,603.96.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.