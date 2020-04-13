Crowd Machine (CMCT) Achieves Market Cap of $108,042.25

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $108,042.25 and approximately $79.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowd Machine token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.65 or 0.02770328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00213401 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine. Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crowd Machine Token Trading

Crowd Machine can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitForex, HitBTC, Upbit, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

