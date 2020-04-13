CrowdWiz (WIZ) Price Hits $0.0195

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 54.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, CrowdWiz has traded up 680% against the US dollar. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $83,860.06 and $90.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005693 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz (WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

