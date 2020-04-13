Crown (CCK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Crown (NYSE:CCK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect Crown to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Crown to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Crown alerts:

NYSE:CCK opened at $62.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCK. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.