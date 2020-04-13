Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

Crown (NYSE:CCK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Crown stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.31. 368,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,003. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. Crown has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $205,314,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $101,258,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,236,000 after purchasing an additional 396,011 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $21,422,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,774,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

