Cryptopay (CPAY) Market Cap Tops $1.43 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $173.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00055214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.77 or 0.04352791 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00067472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014925 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009654 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

CPAY is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,365,341 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

