CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.63% of CSW Industrials worth $19,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 107,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $195,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,122.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Storch Debra Von purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.82 per share, with a total value of $63,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,291.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,696 shares of company stock valued at $490,217. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $67.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. CSW Industrials Inc has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.94.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

