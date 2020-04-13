CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.34% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CTRRF remained flat at $$8.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totalling approximately 28 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

