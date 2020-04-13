CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$12.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

TSE CRT.UN traded down C$0.62 on Monday, reaching C$12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 206,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,694. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.14 and a 1-year high of C$17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.08.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

