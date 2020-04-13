Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.25% of Cubic worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,866,000 after buying an additional 818,455 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 612,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after buying an additional 171,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,643,000 after buying an additional 161,075 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 478,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,416,000 after buying an additional 138,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after buying an additional 128,359 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cubic alerts:

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $168,924.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CUB opened at $44.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.37. Cubic Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.47 million. Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Cubic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUB. SunTrust Banks raised Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cubic from $76.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.