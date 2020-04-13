Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.89.

CFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $70.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.49.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chris Avery acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $235,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,494,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,030,000 after buying an additional 237,475 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 177,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

