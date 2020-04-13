Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,691 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Customers Bancorp worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $993,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $11.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.52. Customers Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $25.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.76 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.